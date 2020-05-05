innogy Seeks Future Wind Turbine Technicians in North Wales

innogy is seeking top local candidates to join its award-winning wind turbine technician apprenticeship programme and work on the 90MW Rhyl Flats Offshore Wind Farm.

Candidates will train for two years at Coleg Llandrillo, part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai before gaining real life experience at Rhyl Flats during the third and final year. Successful candidates will graduate as high-skilled turbine technicians, and thereafter could work on innogy operated state-of-the-art offshore wind farms across the UK (see Apprenticeship Fact File below).

The recruitment drive comes as innogy confirms it is piloting a new national apprenticeship hub at Coleg Llandrillo, where it has already successfully trained nearly 30 apprentices.

Arwel Jones, Service Manager for Rhyl Flats at innogy said:

“If you have thought about joining the growing renewable energy industry and in a hands on way, I’d strongly encourage you to apply. This is an exciting opportunity to work on a great project close to home, as well as potential longer term opportunities to support the sector across the wider UK and indeed, the globe. Our apprentices graduate with highly transferable and sought after skills.”

Richard Sandford, Director of Offshore Investment & Asset Management for innogy Renewables UK, said:

“We are thrilled to launch this pilot programme. Our extremely successful apprenticeship programme was first launched in 2012 to generate skilled technicians that could meet the needs of Gwynt y Môr. This course has since trained nearly 30 new apprentices producing high quality technicians who have been deployed, both locally and across the UK. This is why we are keen to trial this national hub as the need is clearly now wider than North Wales”

This year will see innogy recruit eight trainee wind turbine technicians, its biggest intake to date and all due to commence in September. Four of the apprentices will be stationed at Rhyl Flats for their third year, and four will be stationed at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of Lincolnshire.

Richard continued:

“Last year the Sector Deal committed to delivering training within the renewables sector and I’m pleased that we are able to deliver on this so soon. We are serious about developing a workforce to meet our needs by creating high quality vocational learning opportunities and this hub will do just that.”

Lawrence Wood Principal, Coleg Llandrillo said

“Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is delighted to be working in partnership with innogy and to offer these future focussed apprenticeships to our region. innogy have also provided excellent support with development of our new Engineering Campus in Rhyl which is currently in the design phase. This state of the art facility will provide our people in North Wales with the opportunities to develop engineering skills for the future, especially in the renewable sector.”

Nathan Jones who underwent the apprenticeship programme and is now working as a full time technician at Gwynt y Môr said,

“I’d really recommend people to apply. This course has been life-changing for me. I’ve learnt so much and grown as an individual. It’s not a walk in the park by any means but if you are willing to really knuckle down and are able to be away from home for lengthy periods, the end goal is so worth it.”

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an assessment centre (subject to Government guidelines) prior to a final selection being made. Candidates are invited to apply online via https://jobs.innogy.com. The deadline for applications is Friday 29th May.