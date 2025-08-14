Initiative Aims to Celebrate Wrexham’s Creativity and Community Spirit

A new initiative is set to shine a light on creativity, wellbeing and community spirit thanks to a collaboration between independent café Lot 11 and This is Wrecsam.

This is Wrecsam is the official tourism and hospitality partnership for Wrexham County Borough, working to promote the region as a destination for visitors, businesses and residents. Through strategic campaigns, business support and place promotion, the partnership champions everything that makes Wrexham special – from hidden gems and local independents to major events and attractions.

Now Lot 11 owner Sarah Baker and her team are launching a project that brings together art, local business and wellness experiences. The café has partnered with Wrexham artist Mikey Jones to create a bespoke skyline illustration, featuring the iconic Lot 11 building at its centre. The artwork will appear on a range of tote bags and merchandise, designed to both celebrate the city and support local promotion.

Each tote bag will be filled with a Wrexham map, flyers and promotional material from local businesses, encouraging visitors to explore everything the city has to offer. This is Wrecsam is working closely with its member network to ensure a wide range of independent businesses and experiences are represented.

In addition, Lot 11 will be teaming up with local wellness providers – including yoga, pilates, walking and fitness groups – to deliver a series of monthly wellbeing events. Attendees will each receive a tote bag, helping to spread the word about Wrexham and its thriving independent scene.

The project is being supported by money from by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and has been described as a celebration of creativity, collaboration and community – with Lot 11 and This is Wrecsam at its heart.

Sam Regan, Lemon Tree Owner and Chair of This is Wrecsam, said:

“This is exactly the kind of project we’re proud to support – one that brings people together, champions our incredible local businesses, and shows off Wrexham’s creative spirit. Lot 11 is a fantastic example of how independent hospitality can lead the way in building community, and we’re excited to see the positive impact this will have across the city.”

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, said:

“As a council we’ve helped allocate millions of pounds of UK Shared Prosperity Funding to local businesses and projects, and this initiative is a great example of how the local tourism sector is working together to promote everything that’s unique and special about Wrexham.”

ESSBEA Limited, trading as Lot 11 Café, has received £5,000 from This is Wrecsam C.I.C. through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to support the project.