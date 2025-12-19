Inheritance Tax Receipts Hit £5.8 Billion

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts reached £5.8 billion in the first eight months of the 2025/26 tax year, according to data released by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

That figure is £84 million higher than the same period last year and continues a steady upward trend that has been in place for more than two decades.

Earlier this year the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that IHT would raise £9.1 billion this current 2025/26 tax year. The figures announced today coupled with the changes announced in last month’s Budget suggest that we are well on the way to meet these figures with four more months to go.

Isaac Stell, Investment Manager at Wealth Club, said: