Industry Welcomes Severn Estuary Commission Recommendations for a Tidal Lagoon

Industry representatives and the Crown Estate have welcomed the publication of the Severn Estuary Commission’s recommendations on tidal range energy.

The Commission concluded that tidal range energy in the Severn Estuary is “feasible” and could deliver predictable, renewable electricity that will work independent of weather conditions.

It called for urgent investment to make sure this kind of energy can play a part in the future energy system in a way which is sustainable.

The Commission visited both the Senedd and Westminster to engage both UK and Welsh politicians with its findings. This was followed by a public launch at the Institution of Civil Engineers headquarters in London which was attended by more than 100 representatives from local authorities, governments and industry.

Since then, voices from industry and politics have come forward to support the work of the Commission.

The Crown Estate took part in the public launch event and also played a part in supporting the work of the Commission. As the managers of much of the seabed around the British Isles, they will be key in approving future development in the Severn Estuary.

Mike Dobson, New Energies Portfolio Manager at The Crown Estate, said:

“We welcome the Commission’s report to the Western Gateway on the potential for tidal range in the Severn Estuary and their conclusion that it is feasible. To deliver clean, secure and reliable energy to communities across the country, we must explore the range of technologies that may form part of the future energy mix. “We note the future role for the sector is dependent upon National Energy System Operator’s determination on the benefits from tidal range in the energy system, as well as the support of local and devolved governments, and UK Government policy. We look forward to playing our part in any further work to investigate the potential of tidal range in the Severn Estuary.”

The launch event was sponsored by the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Professor Jim Hall, President of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and member of the National Infrastructure Commission, said:

“The Severn Estuary Commission’s recommendations provide a clear, evidence-based, well-reasoned policy direction to make the best possible use of the UK’s greatest tidal energy resource—the Severn Estuary. “These recommendations chime with the ICE’s State of the Nation 2025 report which focused strongly on the transformative potential of tidal power. “By calling for collaborative co-design between engineers and environmentalists, they pave the way for better outcomes—not only for people, but for our planet. “However, progress will only happen if the UK and Welsh Governments put the right policy and investment frameworks in place to turn the commission’s vision into a low-cost, low-carbon energy revolution.”

Following the launch it was confirmed that the Western Gateway, the cross-border partnership which initiated the commission, would no longer receive core funding from the UK Government. Since then, local authorities have been meeting across borders to discuss how the area can continue to collaborate at scale to harness what it called a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway, said:

“The message from our commission and industry is clear – we need to act now to harness this unique power for the UK. This is a once in a lifetime chance to strike the right balance between protecting our important environment and ensuring we have the low carbon energy we need to ensure we are continuing to deliver the renewable energy our system needs. “Despite the news about UK Government funding for Western Gateway, we are confident that this will continue with support from both sides of the Severn ready to get behind this unique opportunity for our area.”

Full details of all the recommendations from the Severn Estuary Commission, alongside the pages of research that fed into them are available on their website.