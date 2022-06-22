INDUSTRY THINK TANK – Digital Transformation Challenges Facing the Manufacturing Sector

Box UK’s Operations Director, Paul Evans, spoke to Business News Wales about the importance of digital transformation within the manufacturing sector, in the build up to a new ‘THINK TANK’ series starting on 28th June.

About this event

Collaboration network Manufacturing Wales and leading digital agency Box UK have joined forces with Business News Wales to launch a new industry Think Tank, set up to specifically identify and solve some of the digital transformation challenges facing manufacturers in Wales.

Unlocking the Knowledge, a wider industry series from Business News Wales, will place some of Wales’ leading manufacturers in a room with digital experts to explore: