Industry Round Table Explores the Future of AI in Hospitality

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) welcomed leading hospitality professionals to its Swansea Waterfront campus for an Institute of Hospitality (IoH) roundtable exploring the theme of AI and the Future of Hospitality.

Hosted by Jacqui Jones, Programme Manager, International Travel, Tourism, Events & Festivals Management Portfolio at UWTSD, the event offered students and staff an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, learn about IoH Educational Membership, and discuss the transformative role of artificial intelligence across the hospitality sector.

The day began with an Introduction to IoH Educational Membership and an overview of IoH Wales in Swansea’s Dylan Thomas Centre (DTC) Lecture Theatre, before guests and staff enjoyed a traditional Welsh Cawl lunch in Vivian Hall, prepared by the university’s Gastronomy Team, and served by Arwen Garland, the recent winner of the waiter category in the Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist Wales 2025 competition hosted by UWTSD.

The focus then turned to the main event: the IoH Round Table Session, led by Aymen Fetouak and streamed live from the Immersive Room to students and staff in the DTC Lecture Theatre. The session delved into how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of hospitality, workforce development, and guest experience.

The panel of in-person speakers included:

Aymen Fetouak, Head of Professional Development, IoH

Professor Gareth Davies, Dean, Institute of Management & Health, UWTSD

Matt Barnby, Regional Director, Celtic Collections

James Hayward, General Manager, Celtic Collection, Coldra Court & Ty Newport

Damian Martin, General Manager, Celtic Collection Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff

Simon Crockford, Executive Chef, Celtic Collection St Brides & Ty Milford

Professor Terry Stevens, Stevens Associates

Oliver de Koning, Group People Manager, Seren Collection

James Morgan, Creative Learning Producer, ATG Swansea Arena

Mel Bourke, Business Development Manager, Levy Group (Swansea.com & Cardiff City Stadiums)

Joining online were:

Craig Jarret, Vice President of Operations, Sodexo Live! (joining from Chicago)

Kieran James, Opening General Manager, Drey Eco Hotel, London

Dr Agnieszka Rydzik Associate Professor in Tourism and Work at University of Lincoln.

Craig Jarret, Vice President of Operations, Sodexo Live! and also a UWTSD alumni, said:

“The roundtable was enlightening and invoked a deeper through process for myself after learning from you all. This type of exercise is essential to ensure that the current students and future leaders are not on the back foot but have a seat at the table and that Hospitality doesn’t get left behind.”

Jacqui Jones said:

“We are thrilled to host such an inspiring discussion at UWTSD. Bringing together hospitality professionals, educators, and students to explore how AI can enhance creativity, service, and sustainability in our industry is both exciting and essential for the future. “We are also immensely proud that several of today’s speakers are UWTSD alumni who have gone on to achieve remarkable success across the hospitality sector. Their achievements are a true reflection of the university’s commitment to nurturing talent, supporting innovation, and building strong, lasting connections between education and industry.”