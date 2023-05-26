Industry Network Event Explores the Unique Facilities at USW Campuses in Pontypridd

Taking place at the University of South Wales Pontypridd campus at 1.30pm – 3.45pm on Wednesday 31st May, the Industry Open Day serves as a gateway for businesses to discover a multitude of ways in which the university can partner with your business.

It's an occasion for you to explore top-tier, industry-grade facilities, and to collaborate with some of the most promising talent emerging from Wales. Additionally, it provides a platform to engage and forge connections with an extensive network of industry partners spread across south Wales.

As part of the open day guests will also have a tour of some of the ground-breaking facilities including:

Simulation Centre: Set up to replicate an acute care NHS environment, providing realistic clinical facilities.

Hydra Suite: Used to teach police officers skills and develop their understanding of the law.

Dr Louise Bright, Executive Director for Engagement and Enterprise at the University of South Wales commented:

Our focus is simple: we aim to work with you, providing all the necessary support and tools your business needs to thrive. By bringing together some of the brightest talents in Wales, we're creating an environment where innovation is nurtured, partnerships are forged, and shared visions are realised.

At the Industry Open Day, you'll get a taste of our industry-standard facilities. These venues aren't just a testament to our commitment to industry and academic excellence, they are hubs of active learning and practical experience.

Refreshments will be available in the afternoon, giving you plenty of time to chat with fellow attendees, explore potential partnerships, and exchange innovative ideas.

The Industry Open Day is not just a chance to explore the university’s world-class facilities and meet the bright talents of Wales. It's your opportunity to become part of a dynamic network that values collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence.

If you’re interested in attending please register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/industry-open-day-at-university-of-south-wales-tickets-579285938837