Industry Makes Important Shelf Life Gains

The latest data from Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has shown that the Welsh red meat sector has made significant improvements on shelf life for Welsh Lamb.

Following years of consecutive gains, the average shelf life for Welsh Lamb now stands just below 40 days at 39.2 days; a result of a 7% increase between 2021 and 2022, following a 10% increase the previous year.

Shelf life has been a priority for the Welsh red meat sector to increase its competitiveness in the global market place. A longer shelf life means that Welsh Lamb can be exported more sustainably by sea rather than by air freight and that it can reach new, further afield markets.

HCC’s Industry Development and Relations Manager, John Richards, commented