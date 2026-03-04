Industry Leaders Unite to Address Key Issues Impacting the Property Sector

Swansea Building Society is joining forces with HCR Law, Knight Frank and MHA to host a major industry event examining the key issues impacting the property sector in 2026.

The event will take place on Wednesday April 15 at Glamorgan Cricket Ground in Cardiff, bringing together property professionals from across Wales and beyond for an informed and forward-looking discussion on the challenges and opportunities shaping the market.

Chaired by broadcaster and presenter Sian Lloyd, the session will explore the most topical developments affecting the sector, including legislative change, tax considerations, valuation trends, planning reform and wider economic influences, with a focus on what these mean in practice for professionals working across the property landscape. A light breakfast will be served from 8.00am ahead of the panel discussion beginning at 8.30am, followed by an interactive Q&A session giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the speakers.

The panel will include senior representatives from each of the hosting organisations, offering a breadth of expertise across real estate, finance, law and taxation. Among them will be Matt Phillips, Partner and Head of Cardiff Office at Knight Frank; Leighton Reed, Tax Consultant at MHA; Lauren Perdikis, Partner, Real Estate at HCR Law; and Richard Miles, Area Manager (East Wales Region) and Head of Savings & Marketing at Swansea Building Society.

Richard Miles, Area Manager (East Wales Region) and Head of Savings & Marketing at Swansea Building Society, said:

“The property market is navigating a period of rapid change, with evolving regulation, economic pressures and shifting expectations all influencing decision-making. By bringing together experts from across the industry, this event provides a valuable opportunity to share insight, discuss practical implications and help professionals better understand what lies ahead.”

The organisers are encouraging property professionals, advisers and anyone with an interest in the future direction of the market to attend what promises to be an informative and highly relevant morning of discussion and networking.

Places are limited, those wishing to attend can contact Richard.Miles@swansea-bs.co.uk for more information.