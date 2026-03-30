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31 March 2026
Property / Construction

Industrial Units for Up to 150 Jobs to be Built in Rhondda Cynon Taf

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Industrial units capable of housing up to 150 jobs will be built in in Rhondda Cynon Taf following the sale of a plot of land by Welsh Government.

TRH Ltd, which specialises in property development, both residential and commercial, has purchased the plot at the Parc Eirin site in Tonyrefail.

The Llantrisant-based business recently completed a similar speculative industrial development in Llandow.

The Parc Eirin site development, which has also received support from the Development Bank of Wales, will see up to 50,000 sq ft of industrial space created.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Supporting business growth is a crucial part of our vision for a greener, fairer more prosperous economy for all of Wales.

 

“TRH Ltd’s plans will create well connected, high-quality business spaces, enabling expansion ambitions and job creation for businesses in the region.”

Martyn Christopher, Director at TRH Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to have secured the Parc Eirin site and to progress this new industrial development in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

 

“Following the successful delivery of our recent scheme in Llandow, this project will provide modern, flexible industrial space tailored to the needs of expanding businesses.”


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