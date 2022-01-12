Industrial Property Take up in Wales Rises to 3.49m sq ft in 2021

A strong final quarter of the year saw the take up of industrial property over 50,000 sq ft in Wales reach 3.49m sq ft in 2021 – up from 2.74m sq ft in 2020, and 2.5 times the amount transacted in 2019, according to research from Knight Frank.

The global property consultancy reported that 1.84 million sq ft of industrial units of 50,000 sq ft and over was transacted in Wales in Quarter 4 (Q4).

Neil Francis, head of Logistics & Industrial at Knight Frank in Cardiff, talks to Business News Wales about the future developments.