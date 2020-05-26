Industrial Past Meets Sustainable Future in New Barry Development

A new urban high street will open in Barry this summer, incorporating an iconic part of the seaside town’s 19th century railway heritage.

Goodsheds is an innovative development located opposite the Pumphouse in Barry. It features a former railway engine shed along with new units made from shipping containers. Together they create a setting that combines industrial heritage with 21st century design.

The scheme is the work of award winning Cardiff-based property developer Loft Co, working in collaboration with the Welsh Government and Vale of Glamorgan Council. Last week it was announced that the project had secured a £2.9 loan investment from the Development Bank of Wales.

Loft Co specialises in regenerating historic buildings and landmarks and turning them into mixed use developments. Its previous successful developments include the Tramshed in Cardiff, the Pumphouse in Barry, and Jennings Building in Porthcawl.

Goodsheds is intended to be an all-inclusive 24/7 scheme, that will allow the community in Barry and the Vale to live, work and play all in one sustainable environment. Carbon neutrality is a key philosophy in the development, made manifest in the restoration of the engine shed and the use of shipping containers as the framework for the new building.

On the ground floor of the older building there is an office, restaurant and bottle shop or bar, while the first floor has 11 serviced apartments.

The new building has four floors. On the ground floor is a bakery, an ice cream shop, two retail units and six food units. On the first floor there’s a mixture of retail and lifestyle units, including a hair stylist, beauty salon and women’s clothes store. The second floor has more office units, while the third floor has a rooftop bar and terrace and another retail or office unit.

To reinforce the link with the railway past, there will even be railway carriages on the tracks that are still there on the site. The carriages, known as The Makers, will contain yet further retail units, such as a butcher, greengrocer and florist, as well as a mini cinema and arts and crafts units for community classes.

Every unit in the development has been let on favourable lease terms to encourage local businesses. The £9m scheme is expected to create 150 jobs and become home to 25 businesses, with more local businesses benefiting in the supply chain. Altogether Goodsheds is expected to add £30m to the local economy over the next five years.

Simon Baston, CEO of Loft Co, said: