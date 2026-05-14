Indie Beer Fest Set to Come to Cardiff

A new three-day festival is set to bring together more than 35 independent Welsh breweries in Cardiff.

Indie Beer Fest Wales 2026 will include more than 150 beers on pour keg and cask, live music, DJs and street food.

The event, from July 9 to 11, is part of The Great Welsh Drinks Festival, organised in collaboration with the Welsh Government Drinks Cluster, Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), and DEPOT Cardiff.

It is the first festival of its kind in Wales and aims to be a dedicated showcase of the country’s independent brewing industry under one roof.

SIBA Regional Director Sara Webber said: