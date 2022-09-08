India Receives Largest Share of UK Study, Work, and Visit Visas

The latest UK Immigration Statistics published last month show that nearly 118,000 Indian students received a Student visa in the year ending June 2022 – an 89% increase from the previous year.

India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the UK.

The UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers too. Indian nationals accounted for the highest proportion (28%) of Visitor visas granted. More than 258,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022 – a 630% increase compared to the previous year (when travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place).

In the year ending June 2022, Indian nationals also received nearly 103,000 Work visas (which includes skilled and seasonal workers) – a 148% increase over the previous year. Indian nationals continue to be the top nationality granted Skilled Worker visas, accounting for 46% of all skilled work visas granted globally.

