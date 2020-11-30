Independent Welsh Online Sports Retailer Reports Record Growth

Llantarnam based online sports retailer, Bearhug, is ending the year on a high after a record year of sales, significant team growth and a new HQ.

The independent Welsh company has reported a 110% increase in sales from this time last year, seeing in excess of 20% growth month on month.

Established in 2016, Bearhug is the brand behind a range of joint support and muscle sleeves, which are uniquely produced using bamboo charcoal. Bamboo charcoal is scientifically proven to increase blood flow and dramatically reduce rehabilitation and recovery periods, whilst enhancing performance.

Over the last four years, the products have become increasingly popular with both elite and everyday athletes looking to train harder, recover faster and perform better thanks to the unique qualities of the bamboo charcoal.

The company reports that a proportion of its recent growth can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen many people turn to exercise to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing. A survey conducted by Sport England showed that 62% of adults considered that being active is more important during the pandemic than pre-COVID-19, and more than half reported being encouraged to exercise by the Government’s guidelines.

Like many other businesses across the country, the pandemic has also presented major challenges for Bearhug with supply chain disruption posing a problem as demand grew. However, the young, agile team has been able to overcome the challenges and expand its ‘pack’. Over the past six months, it has appointed former Cardiff Blues number 8, Nick Williams, as Non-Executive, a Financial Director and communications agency jamjar.

Bearhug headquarters has also been relocated from Caerphilly to Llantarnam Park. Previously sharing an office with Visionary Food Solutions, the team outgrew the shared space and decided it was time to have a standalone office, warehouse, and fulfilment operation.

Co-founder Rhys George, said:

“2020 has been a whirlwind of a year. Whilst we’ve been faced with many challenges as a result of the pandemic, our team has been incredible at turning things around and making the year a huge success. We’re proud of how far the brand has come in the last four years and the growth that we’re experiencing is testament to this.

“It has been great to see so many of our customers channelling their lockdown energy through sport. However, we’re also acutely aware of the fact that this year has been difficult for those with a passion for sport. It hasn’t been the season that many would have hoped for and this has undoubtedly had a knock-on effect on people’s mental health. At Bearhug we believe that your mental wellbeing is just as important as your physical health and we have endeavoured to support everyone in our pack in taking care of themselves and each other.

“Next year we hope to continue growing as a business and providing support to even more people who love sport. We’re are very much looking forward to what 2021 has in store.”

Bearhug’s range includes Wrist, Elbow, Knee, and Ankle joint supports, along with thigh and calf muscle sleeves. Its products are sold directly through its website and via Amazon. For more information visit https://getabearhug.com/