Independent South Wales Opticians Celebrate National and Regional Awards Success

An independent opticians with practices across South Wales has been recognised at a national industry awards ceremony.

Julian Davies Opticians, which operates seven practices across the region, was named Best Practice Group at an optical industry awards event. The accolade recognises the collective efforts of the team across all locations to deliver consistently high standards of eyecare within their local communities.

In addition to the award win, Julian Davies Opticians was also shortlisted as a finalist for Independent Practice of the Year and Technology Practice of the Year at the Optometry Wales Awards.

The awards recognise practices that demonstrate excellence across clinical care, patient experience, innovation and community engagement, areas that Julian Davies Opticians continues to prioritise across its network of independent practices.

Managing Director, Chris Tannorella, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have been recognised at both a national and regional level. These awards are a real reflection of the dedication, professionalism and passion shown by our teams every day across all of our practices. “Being shortlisted for Independent Practice of the Year and Technology Practice of the Year, alongside winning Best Practice Group, reinforces our commitment to investing in both our people and the technology that supports us in providing the highest standards of patient care.”

Since its establishment in 1992, Julian Davies Opticians has grown to seven practices across South Wales, with a strong focus on combining independent, community-based care with continued investment in advanced clinical technology and professional development.

The recent recognition follows a period of significant investment across their practices, including practice refurbishments and the introduction of enhanced diagnostic technology, all aimed at ensuring patients have access to high-quality eyecare close to home.

Chris added:

“As a team, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what independent optometry can offer, while maintaining the personal approach and community focus that our patients value.”

The Julian Davies Opticians team have also further developed their Community & Care Fund over the past year, giving back to local charities and organisations via donations directly from the business, in efforts to support people in all areas of their communities.