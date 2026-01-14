Independent Opticians Sponsors Inaugural Padel Tournament

A group of independent opticians based across South Wales has become the headline sponsor of a new padel tournament, bringing together players from across the region.

Julian Davies Opticians was the headline sponsor of the inaugural JDO Padel Masters Cup, which welcomed 42 players across 21 teams for a competitive and social day of padel tennis.

The tournament was organised by Matt Rowe, Head of Rowe & King Cycling Coaching, and Wild Wheelers Kids Cycling Club, with the aim of creating a regular fixture in the local sporting calendar. The winning pairing on the night was Jon Tresize and Gregg Jones, who took home the first-ever JDO Padel Masters Cup trophy.

With support from eyewear brand Oakley, prizes were awarded to players.

Sponsorship from Julian Davies Opticians came as part of their Community & Care Fund, through which the practice team donate up to £1500 to local charities, organisations and even individuals, every quarter throughout the year.

The success of the event has led organisers and sponsors to confirm plans for the competition to become a biannual tournament, with the same engraved JDO Padel Masters Cup trophy being used and added to each time.

Chris Tannorella, Managing Director at Julian Davies Opticians, said: