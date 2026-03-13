Independent Monmouth Opticians Return Following Severe Flood Damage

An independent Monmouth opticians forced to relocate after devastating floods is set to return to its town-centre home on Cinderhill Street.

Monnow Eyecare was badly affected when severe flooding struck the town, causing significant damage to the building and forcing the practice to close for six weeks while repairs and approvals were put in place. The flooding impacted large parts of the town centre, affecting many businesses and leaving sections of the High Street temporarily unable to operate.

The Monnow Eyecare team re-established services from temporary premises at Singleton Court Business Park, Wonastow Road, around a mile outside the town centre.

Practice Director and Clinical Lead Helen Tilley said the experience has been one of the most challenging periods in the practice’s history, but also one that has demonstrated the strength of both the team and the community.

She said:

“We have been incredibly lucky. Our patients and the local community have supported us every step of the way. People could easily have waited until we reopened, but instead they have continued to come and see us and work with us while we’ve been operating from a much smaller, temporary space. That support has meant the world to us.”

Helen also paid tribute to the dedication of her team and business partner Adib Missaghi, who helped lead the practice through the crisis.

Helen added:

“Our team has been absolutely incredible. For weeks they were cleaning, packing, organising, and helping us rebuild the practice, jobs that were completely outside their usual roles, and not once did anyone complain. They just got on with it and supported each other. I’m also hugely grateful to my business partner Adib Missaghi, whose leadership and commitment during this time has been exceptional. Together, the team has shown such resilience and loyalty, and I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside them.”

The original Cinderhill Street practice has now undergone a full refurbishment following the flood damage, with new flooring, upgraded consulting rooms, and modernised facilities throughout.

Helen said:

“We’ve realised just how much the practice means to all of us. When we talk about moving back, the team don’t say ‘when we’re back in the practice, they say ‘when we’re home’. It really does feel like that.”

Monnow Eyecare will continue operating from its temporary premises at Singleton Court Business Park, Wonastow Road, Monmouth, until the move back to Cinderhill Street on 31st March, when patients will once again be welcomed into the practice.

Helen said: