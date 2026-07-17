Independent Members Appointed to The Crown Estate Wales Forum

A Wales Forum has been established to provide independent insight, evidence and constructive advice to The Crown Estate’s executive team.

Following an open recruitment process, six independent members from the private, public and third sectors have been appointed to the Wales Forum to provide advice and external perspectives on relevant strategies, projects and emerging issues affecting Wales.

Members bring knowledge and experience across a range of disciplines relevant to The Crown Estate’s significant role in Wales as the steward of land and marine assets that support sectors including agriculture, infrastructure and energy. Forum member expertise spans environment, agriculture, social and economic policy, and renewable energy.

The establishment of the Forum coincides with the appointment of a new Commissioner to the Board of The Crown Estate, Michael Plaut, who, under The Crown Estate Act 2025, has specific responsibility for giving advice to the Board about conditions in Wales.

Dan Labbad, Chief Executive of The Crown Estate, said:

“We are strengthening and deepening our footprint in Wales, and the establishment of the Wales Forum is a significant milestone. Members will act in a consultative role and collectively they will bring invaluable insight and expertise as we take forward our strategy.”

The Wales Forum is a consultative and advisory group, while decisions remain with The Crown Estate’s Executive and Board. The Wales Forum met for the first time in June, and the newly appointed Commissioner will take up his role in July.

Forum members are:

Dr Anwen Elias

Dr. Anwen Elias is Reader in Politics at Aberystwyth University. She is an experienced researcher with expertise in devolution in the UK and Europe, Welsh elections and politics, and participatory and deliberative democracy. Her current work focuses on the implementation of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act (2015), and she is a member of the team delivering the Welsh Election Study 2026. She is Co-Director of the Centre for the Welsh Politics and Society and the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data (WISERD). Anwen was a member of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales (2021-2024) and chaired the Welsh Government’s Innovating Democracy Advisory Group (2025-26).

Dr Rebecca Heaton

Becky is an expert in integrated land use, nature, forestry, sustainable agriculture and climate change mitigation and adaptation. She is a Forestry Commissioner in England. She sat on the UK Climate Change Committee from 2017-2021, advising the government to set a net zero target for 2050. She has held leading sustainability roles in major UK corporations, embedding sustainability into business strategy, and overseeing compliance, reporting and auditing. She has a BSc and PhD in Forestry and has been recognised with honorary degrees from Bangor and Loughborough for her contributions to climate change policy and corporate sustainability. She also served on the Natural Environment Research Council from 2020 to 2024. She has lived in mid-Wales for over 30 years and has held several roles with direct impact on Welsh life, including being Lloyds Banking Group Wales Ambassador, and sitting the Welsh Government Covid

Recovery Advisory board. In her spare time, she is an avid gardener at her home in mid-Wales.

Alex Meredith

Alex is Director of Onshore Development at SSE Renewables, a part of leading UK-based energy company SSE plc. He sits on the Wales Forum in a personal capacity. Alex was previously Project Director on Berwick Bank, one of the world’s largest offshore wind development projects, following eight years delivering on and offshore renewables projects at RWE. Alex lives in the Vale of Glamorgan where he grew up, before training and working as a lawyer in London where he was an active member of the London Welsh community.

Ffion Mitchell-Langford

Ffion operates at the intersection of environmental and social justice in blue spaces. A Welsh-speaking community engagement practitioner based in Denbighshire, Ffion currently oversees the community engagement and social impact strands of the Marine Conservation Society's Atlantic Coast Regeneration Programme. In her free time, Ffion is a Trustee at North Wales Wildlife Trust and reverse mentors the CEO of the Port of Milford Haven on implementation of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act. Ffion played a key role in Wales' development and publication of the National Ocean Literacy Strategy, the first Ocean Literacy Strategy in Europe, and is a passionate supporter of the Welsh Ocean Literacy Coalition. In recognition of her early-career impact, Ffion received a British Empire Medal in the King's New Year’s Honours List 2026 for services to the natural marine environment and coastal communities of North Wales.

Jon Parker

Jon began his career with the Welsh Development Agency before serving as a Head of Branch within the Welsh Government’s Rural Affairs Division. In 2011, he established a socio-economic research and development consultancy, which he led for ten years before transitioning into the charity sector. Jon was the Director for Wales with the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC) and maintains a strong professional interest in fisheries, aquaculture, marine planning and land use in Wales, alongside a core focus on green finance and natural capital markets. Jon lives on a 32-acre farm in Ceredigion with his partner and daughter, where they actively support the local Young Farmer’s Club and Community Association.

Sara Turnbull

Sara Turnbull is a Chartered Environmentalist with an MSc in Environmental Architecture and a focus on establishing and transforming a wide range of social enterprises in the community, environment and creative sectors. Sara is currently a Non-Executive board member for Transport for London, a Trustee of NatWest’s Social and Community Capital charity and Vice Chair of Groundwork Wales. She is the founder and Director of Work Wild, Wales's highest scoring B-Corp, and ReStage, a CIC building a circular economy for the screen and stage sectors. Sara was previously Vice-Chair of the Urban Land Institute's European Sustainability Council, Chair of the Mayor of London's Workspace board, a non-executive director of Covent Garden Market Authority and Interim CEO of the Creative Land Trust, CEO of Bootstrap Company and a former Trustee of the Cyfarthfa Foundation. Sara is the co-author of ‘Better Off Working Wild' and lives in Swansea.