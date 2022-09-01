Independent Insurance Brokers Continues to Expand Opening Wrexham Office

A LEADING independent insurance brokers continues to expand its business in Wales with the opening of an office in Wrexham.

The move reflects H&H Insurance Brokers’ growth across Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, and is in addition to its current bases at Ruthin Farmers’ Auction Mart and St Asaph Livestock Mart in North Wales.

The new office at Wrexham Technology Park will be the administrative hub for its Wales operation, with the team continuing to work out of its bases at the marts on key sale days.

Earlier this year, H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB) strengthened its team in Wales with the appointment of a new, dedicated account executive, Tomos Jones, who is part of the three-strong team along with Associate Director Hâf Rowley and account handler Lee Baines.

Hâf, who leads the HHIB team operating in Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, said:

“The new office signals our commitment to developing the business in Wales and the Border counties by providing an excellent base from which we can continue to provide a first class service to our clients. “We’re building on strong foundations which will allow us the opportunity for further growth and expansion in the future. “Tomos has been a brilliant addition to the team and we’re looking forward to welcoming more recruits to the business in the future.”

H&H Insurance Brokers operates across the North of England and the Scottish Borders, as well as Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, and has its head office in Carlisle.

The firm, which specialises in agricultural and rural insurance, also arranges a broad portfolio of insurance for clients in all types of businesses across the commercial sector, as well as operating in the property and tourism and hospitality sectors and offering a number of specialist products.

The new office at Wrexham Technology Park is located at 3C Edison Court, Ellice Way LL13 7YT.