Independent Football Regulator Appoints First Chief Executive Officer

Independent Football Regulator (IFR) Chair David Kogan has appointed Richard Monks as the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer.

As the IFR’s first executive appointment, Monks brings nearly 20 years’ experience in the financial regulation sector.

Most recently, Monks was a Partner at EY, one of the City’s ‘Big Four’ professional services and accounting firms. While at EY, Monks was responsible for advising regulators on the UK Government’s growth objective and financial services clients on regulatory implementation.

IFR Chair David Kogan said:

“Richard brings extensive financial and regulatory clout to the IFR, providing balance and insight to our senior leadership team. We are drawing on a wide range of knowledge from the worlds of regulation and football and Richard will build on this as he develops our executive and regulatory skills. “This appointment demonstrates the IFR is hitting the ground running.”

Monks previously worked at the Financial Conduct Authority and its predecessor, the Financial Services Authority. There he held several senior positions in strategy, policy and supervisory roles, including Director of Strategy for the FCA, where he was responsible for leading on market-wide analysis, Brexit implementation and design of new financial regimes for investment firms. He also created the FCA’s Senior Managers and Certification Regime.

Monks previously provided advice to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for its work in response to the Fan Led Review of Football Governance, including design of the financial regime which underpins the Football Governance Act.

The UK Government said his appointment will complement the extensive football industry and broadcast media experience brought to the organisation by Chair David Kogan.

IFR CEO Richard Monks said:

“I am delighted to be appointed CEO of the IFR. My full focus will be on building the organisation and regulatory regime that delivers the right result for the football pyramid and its millions of fans, and supporting clubs throughout the process.”

The UK Government said that in the coming weeks and months the IFR will launch further public consultations on its policies, rules, and guidance, to gather industry feedback and familiarise industry with its provisions as set out in the Football Governance Act.