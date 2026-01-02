Independent Estate Agent Expands with Acquisition of Lettings Portfolio

South West Wales independent agent Dawsons has acquired the lettings portfolio of Willow Estate Agents, based in Llanelli.

The firm said the acquisition added a substantial number of new properties to Dawsons' Llanelli lettings portfolio, further cementing their position as the largest agent in Llanelli and the surrounding areas.

The Llanelli lettings team, supported by the accounts team at Walter Road, will now be taking care of the new landlords, tenants, and properties.

This latest acquisition builds on several successful portfolio integrations Dawsons has completed over the years, including a number of well established local brands.

Dawsons' co-owner Ricky Purdy said: