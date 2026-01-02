Independent Estate Agent Expands with Acquisition of Lettings Portfolio

South West Wales independent agent Dawsons has acquired the lettings portfolio of Willow Estate Agents, based in Llanelli.
The firm said the acquisition added a substantial number of new properties to Dawsons' Llanelli lettings portfolio, further cementing their position as the largest agent in Llanelli and the surrounding areas.
The Llanelli lettings team, supported by the accounts team at Walter Road, will now be taking care of the new landlords, tenants, and properties.
This latest acquisition builds on several successful portfolio integrations Dawsons has completed over the years, including a number of well established local brands.
Dawsons' co-owner Ricky Purdy said:
“Completing this acquisition as we move from a strong 2025 into 2026 is a clear reflection of Dawsons’ long-term strategy and operational strength. Sustainable growth, delivered with consistency and care, has always been central to our approach. As we look ahead, 2026 presents exciting opportunities to further invest in our team, expand responsibly, and continue setting benchmarks for service across the regions we operate in. We remain focused on building a business that grows with purpose and delivers long-term value for clients, partners, and communities alike.”