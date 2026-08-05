Independent Chair Wanted to Champion Culture Across Neath Port Talbot

Neath Port Talbot Council and its partners are seeking an independent volunteer Chair to lead a new Culture Partnership, bringing together organisations from the public, private and voluntary sectors to help shape the future of culture across the county.

Following Port Talbot and the Afan Valley being shortlisted in the UK Town of Culture competition, the Partnership will act as the delivery body, with the Chair providing oversight and leadership during a key period of development and delivery.

The Chair will provide strategic leadership, champion collaboration and help drive delivery of the Neath Port Talbot Culture Strategy. They will also act as an ambassador for culture, ensuring the Partnership makes a meaningful contribution to local communities, places and the economy.

The council says it is seeking someone with:

Strong links to Neath Port Talbot

A passion for the role of culture in shaping communities and opportunity

Experience of building effective partnerships across sectors

Governance or board-level leadership experience

Excellent communication and facilitation skills

The ability to provide independent challenge and build consensus.

Experience in cultural development, regeneration, placemaking or overseeing major programmes and investment would be an advantage.

With support from Neath Port Talbot Council Officers, the successful candidate will lead Partnership meetings, help set priorities, oversee progress and ensure the Partnership remains focused on delivering tangible outcomes. The role is voluntary, with reasonable travel and expenses covered.

The appointment is for an initial three-year term and requires an average commitment of six–eight hours per month, including attendance at a minimum of four meetings each year. Meetings will be conducted online and in person, with a minimum of one in-person meeting to be held annually within Neath Port Talbot County Borough.

Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said:

“We are looking for an independent Chair who can bring cultural partners together, champion collaboration and support the delivery of our ambitious Culture Strategy. The Partnership will play a key role in our UK Town of Culture ambitions, so this is a unique chance to make a lasting contribution. “This is an exciting opportunity for someone with vision, passion and strong leadership skills. Culture can play a vital role in bringing people together, celebrating our identity and creating opportunities for future generations.”

Applications close at 12pm on Tuesday 1st September 2026

To request an expression of interest pack, email H.Rees@npt.gov.uk