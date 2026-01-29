Independent Built Environment Advisory Firm Achieves B Corp Certification

Independent built environment advisory firm Turley has officially been certified as B Corp™.

Certified B Corporations™ are companies verified as meeting standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

The certification process assessed Turley’s entire business across governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

The firm, which has an office in Cardiff, scored 106.1 points, far exceeding the threshold of 80, which was verified through a detailed assessment process by B Lab, the non-profit owner of B Corp.

The achievement builds on Turley's credentials as a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2018 and achieving Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation accreditation in 2023.

Stephen Bell, Chief Executive of Turley, said:

“Becoming a certified B Corporation is a major milestone for Turley and formal recognition of what has guided us for over 40 years: acting responsibly, collaborating with purpose and making a positive, lasting difference to people, places and the planet. “As an employee-owned business, we believe deeply in using our enterprise as a force for good. B Corp aligns with our values, our purpose and our strategy for the future. It provides an important framework to help us go even further – in our own operations, in the work we deliver and in the legacy we aim to create.”

The certification follows significant progress outlined in Turley’s ESG strategy including with its charitable work, and supporting clients with their ESG, sustainability and social value initiatives. Turley also donates a proportion of its profits to its Charitable Trust, which has contributed over £1 million to charitable causes since 2008.