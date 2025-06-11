Increased Choice for Welsh Homebuyers as Supply Increases and Fewer New Buyers Active

The number of house sales in Wales fell at the fastest rate seen since early 2023 according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey, and surveyors are cautious about the outlook.

A net balance of -43% of respondents in Wales report that the number of house sales fell through the month of May. This is the lowest this balance has been since February 2023.

Looking ahead, a net balance of -20% of respondents expects sales to continue to fall over the next three months. House prices are anticipated to be broadly flat in the same timeframe having risen marginally over the past three months. (A net balance of 7% of Welsh surveyors reported that house prices rose between March and May.)

Regarding demand, a net balance of -7% of surveyors in Wales reported a fall in new buyer enquiries, which is a key factor in the cautious outlook.

And with supply levels having seen an upturn – with a net balance of 49% of Welsh respondents noting a rise in new instructions to sell – those who are looking to purchase residential property appear to have increased choice.

With regard to the lettings market, respondents in Wales report that both tenant demand and landlord instructions fell broadly flat in the most recent survey. As such, surveyors in Wales anticipate that rents will fall broadly flat over the next three months.

Commenting on the sales market, William Graham, Chartered Surveyor of Graham & Co in Newport said:

“Despite little change in mortgage rates, valuation instructions have increased, and there is still a shortage of good quality well maintained houses in all prices.”

On the lettings market, Anthony Filice, FRICS of Kelvin Francis Ltd in Cardiff added:

“Some, mainly older, landlords are selling up, whilst others, slightly younger, are buying some of these, adding to their portfolios. Rents have stabilised, with some landlords considering lower offers of rent.”

Commenting on the UK picture, RICS Senior Economist, Tarrant Parsons, said: