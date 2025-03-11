Income Tax Self-Assessment Reporting Threshold Set to Rise

Up to 300,000 people, including those with side hustles, will no longer need to file a Self-Assessment tax return.

This includes people trading clothes online, dog-walking or gardening on the side, driving a taxi, or creating content online.

The Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) reporting threshold for trading income will rise from £1,000 to £3,000 gross within this parliament.

The UK Government said the move would benefit around 300,000 taxpayers. An estimated 90,000 of them will have no tax to pay and no reason to report their trading income to HMRC in the future at all. Others will be able to pay any tax they owe through a new online service.

Tax minister James Murray, the minister responsible for HMRC, announced the reform to tax experts hosted by the Chartered Institute of Taxation and the Institute of Chartered Accountants for England and Wales in a speech to mark the 20th anniversary of HMRC.

He also detailed future simplifications to the government’s Temporary Admission customs procedure, to make this relief for temporary imports easier for a range of sectors to use, including art and antiques, often showcased in exhibitions across the UK.

A new digital pilot with the United States to test ways to speed up trade processes for U.S. and UK businesses was also announced. This pilot will look to make the communications between HMRC, the U.S. and businesses more seamless through better use of digital credentials and secure real-time data transfers. It will look to make it easier and quicker for businesses to request trade benefits from each country.

Minister Murray also updated on the work HMRC is doing to tackle phoenixism – where company directors go insolvent to avoid tax – as well as announcing a new reward scheme to encourage informants to come forward to HMRC about tax fraud.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said:

“From trading old games to creating content on social media, we are changing the way HMRC works to make it easier for Brits to make the very most of their entrepreneurial spirit. “Taking hundreds of thousands of people out of filing tax returns means less time filling out forms and more time for them to grow their side-hustle.”

HMRC has begun trialling a system where customers can use their voice as their password, to pass security checks faster and more securely. Following an evaluation of the trial, it is expected to be rolled out across HMRC over the rest of this year. Voice Biometrics strengthen security, safeguard customer data, and reduce call times, the UK Government said. Customers’ voice recordings are converted into encrypted biometric data, a voice print, and stored securely in a data centre.

HMRC will also launch a new service to provide an escalation route for agents with Self Assessment and PAYE queries which are over four weeks old. A dedicated team of experienced technicians and advisers will adopt a ‘once and done’ approach, taking end-to-end ownership of cases and maintaining regular communication with agents.

Following the Autumn Budget’s announcement of future work to tackle phoenixism – where rogue directors avoid payment of company tax by going insolvent – Mr Murray said HMRC and the Insolvency Service have agreed a joint plan, which includes an increase to the use of securities, where HMRC asks for upfront payment of tax from new companies, making more rogue directors personally liable for the taxes of their company.

A new reward scheme for informants is also due to be launched later this year. This will look to target serious non-compliance in large corporates, wealthy individuals, offshore and avoidance schemes. The scheme will take inspiration from the successful US and Canadian ‘whistleblower’ models and will complement the existing HMRC rewards scheme.

An additional 600 new compliance staff will start work this month and the UK Government said that investment in AI is expected to improve the targeting of compliance work and help make HMRC staff more productive.

This, alongside investment to modernise HMRC systems and legislation to tackle non-compliant tax avoidance and prevent non-compliance, will raise £6.5 billon per year by 2029/30, it said.

A future digital pilot with U.S. Customs and Border Protection will test ways to speed up trade processes for UK and U.S. businesses. In 2024, UK-U.S. goods trade was worth a combined £115 billion.

The aim is to make supply chains between UK and U.S. businesses more efficient through modernising how HMRC systems, international partners and businesses communicate with each other. The pilot will look to make the communications between HMRC, the U.S. and businesses more seamless through better use of digital credentials and real-time data.

The pilot will include testing the ability to issue and share digital trusted trader credentials between UK and U.S. systems. This would speed up processes for trusted U.S. and UK businesses trading with each other including by making it more easy and efficient to request trade benefits from each country.

Susan S. Thomas, acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of the U.S. CBP’s Office of Trade, said:

“Modernising trade processes is essential if we are going to keep pace with today’s trading environment. “We are taking our operations to the next level, bridging gaps between systems, creating a new era of supply chain transparency and data system flexibility.”

Ellen Milner, Director of Public Policy, Chartered Institute of Taxation, said: