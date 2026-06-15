Inclusive Careers Event Supporting Neurodivergence Returns to Cardiff

Working Wales is bringing back its inclusive careers and information event to Cardiff.

The event will take place at the Cardiff Careers Wales centre in Churchill House in the city centre on Wednesday 17 June.

This follows a similar event last year which welcomed more than 240 attendees and was widely praised for its inclusive and supportive environment.

One participant shared:

“Looking for work when you're neurodivergent is daunting, so the fact there is an inclusive jobs fair is amazing.”

Another attendee said:

“I hope that there are more events like this.”

Building on this success, the event returns with a continued focus on accessibility and inclusion.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday 17 June 2026

Time: 10am – 1pm (five bookable sessions within this time)

Location: Cardiff Careers Wales Centre, Churchill House, 17 Churchill Way, Cardiff, CF10 2HH

Tickets: Free to attend, booking is essential

Book here.

The event will bring together inclusive employers, training providers and support organisations. Attendees will be able to explore jobs, apprenticeships, volunteering and training opportunities. There will also be opportunities to speak directly with organisations and receive tailored support from Careers Wales careers advisers and employability coaches.

Designed for people who are neurodivergent or suspect they may be neurodivergent, the event will offer a supportive and accessible environment. Quieter sessions and staggered entry times will help create a calmer space for those who may benefit from a less busy setting.

Local and national organisations supporting the event include:

3SC

ACT

Autism Spectrum Connections Cymru

BBC Wales

Business Wales

Cardiff and Vale college

Cardiff City FC Community foundation

Catch 22CCHA

Codi group

Coleg y Cymoedd

Compass constellation

Construction skills Wales

CSG computer services ltd

Digital health and Care Wales

DWP

Educ8 Training

Educators Wales

Innovate Trust

Into work

ITEC

Natural Resources Wales

Office for National Statistics

Scope

The King's Trust

Unquiet media

Velindre University NHS Trust

Wates

Wynne Construction

Mike Keohane, team manager at Careers Wales, said:

“Last year's event highlighted the demand for inclusive spaces where people feel supported to explore their career options. We're delighted to bring it back, giving people the opportunity to connect with employers and organisations who understand neurodivergence and are committed to inclusion.”

Working Wales, delivered by Careers Wales and funded by the Welsh Government, provides careers guidance and employability support for people aged 16 and over.

For more information about Working Wales and how to access careers support, visit the Working Wales website, call free on 0800 028 4844, speak to an adviser via webchat, or email workingwales@careerswales.gov.wales.