Inclusion Training Business to Expand Online Platform Thanks to Grant Funding

A Cardiff -based entrepreneur and their business have been awarded £10,000 to support future growth plans and ambitions.

Ian Timbrell and his business More Than Flags And Rainbows have been given the grant funding by the entrepreneurship charity Hatch Enterprise in partnership with NatWest. More Than Flags And Rainbows is one of 10 businesses across the UK to receive a share of the £100,000 grant funding round in celebration of Hatch’s 10th anniversary.

More Than Flags and Rainbows is a not-for-profit organisation which aims to make all schools and colleges more inclusive spaces. Founded by Ian Timbrell, the business has worked with schools across the UK, and has delivered in-person and online training to thousands of teachers.

Ian Timbrell, Founder of More Than Flags and Rainbows, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive the Hatch Grant to develop our online training platform, which will support schools across the UK to become more inclusive. Hatch has transformed my own business knowledge and through the various programmes, has exponentially developed my confidence. Thanks to all at Hatch.”

The grants have been set up to enable business founders from diverse backgrounds to overcome barriers to growth typically faced by these groups in the start-up sector.

Applications in this round were open to graduates of Hatch programmes, targeting support at underrepresented founders. ​​Of the awardees, nine were female founders, three were from an ethnic minority background and five were disabled. Nine out of the 10 grants were awarded to founders based outside of London.

Rebekah Capon, Managing Director at Hatch Enterprise, said:

“Our mission at Hatch is to build a better world through entrepreneurship, supporting those typically underrepresented in the sector to launch and grow sustainable, successful businesses. Access to funding is a huge barrier to growth for any business, and even more so for historically marginalised communities. “This partnership with NatWest is the perfect way for us to mark our tenth year as a charity, and we’re so pleased for the ten incredible founders awarded funding. Receiving these grants of £10,000 will make a real difference to the founders themselves, their businesses, and their wider communities.”

As the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, NatWest provided funding for the grants and has been a longstanding supporter of Hatch, donating £1 million to the charity last year to accelerate its work. NatWest also sponsors Hatch’s Launchpad and Incubator programmes, helping entrepreneurs to develop the knowledge, skills, confidence and network needed to launch and grow their business.

James Holian, Head of Business Banking at NatWest, said: