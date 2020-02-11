Ince Advises International Luxury Furniture Brand Natuzzi on its UK Expansion

Both corporate and commercial property teams at Ince recently advised a new joint venture company, Natuzzi UK Retail Limited, in relation to its formation, joint venture arrangements and subsequent entry into two leases in line with Natuzzi’s latest expansion plans in the UK. The two new stores, which launched last month, are based in Stockton-on-Tees and Stoke-on-Trent.

Natuzzi is a large luxury furniture manufacturer, founded in Italy in 1959, and now distributes products to locations in the UK, Europe, USA, Asia, UAE and Australia. The new joint venture company, under the direction of its managing director, Roger Mynett, has plans to open more stores throughout the UK in 2020.

The corporate work for Natuzzi’s recent expansion was undertaken by Theresa Grech, Head of Corporate (Cardiff); whilst the property work was undertaken by Nigel Morgan, Partner in Commercial Property (Cardiff).

“We are delighted to have been part of this high-profile deal and helped in the creation of this new joint venture and the expansion of the Natuzzi brand in the UK. We are an entrepreneurial business and enjoy working with like-minded businesses”, Theresa stated.

Nigel Morgan added;

“It has been a great pleasure to be involved in this exciting expansion of the Natuzzi brand. These commercial leases were challenging but we are confident that we have obtained the best terms for our client”.

Roger Mynett, managing director of Natuzzi UK Retail Limited, commented;

“I’d like to thank Ince for their support and legal advice during this process. Ince were excellent advisers, showing great clarity and strength in depth in dealing with a number of difficult issues, and never detracted from their efforts to deliver a top quality service in the documentation produced and the advice given. We have enjoyed working with them over the past few months”.

