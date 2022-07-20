Inaugural Report States Food Standards in the UK Have Largely Been Maintained

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have recently launched Our Food: An annual review of food standards across the UK, an in-depth review of our food standards.

It is the first in a series of reports due to be published annually, as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and so that parliamentarians, trading partners and consumers at home and abroad, remain aware of the changes and challenges to our food system.

This inaugural annual report comes after the food system has faced two years of major upheaval following the UK’s departure from the EU, the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

Despite these significant pressures, the report concludes, with a degree of caution, that food standards in the UK have largely been maintained. However, while there has been no evidence of a drop in standards, the report warns of challenges ahead.

Two of the main concerns identified are the fall in the number of inspections of food businesses, as a consequence of the resourcing pressures faced by local authorities. Secondly, the delay in establishing full UK imports controls for high-risk food and feed from the EU, has reduced the ability to prevent the entry of unsafe food into the UK market.

FSA Chair, Professor Susan Jebb, said: