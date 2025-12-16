Inaugural Newport Business Awards Officially Launch

The inaugural Newport Business Awards has opened for entries.

Designed to celebrate the diverse and thriving economy of Newport, the awards are open to all businesses operating within the city, from start-ups and independent retailers to established international corporations.

The awards feature 17 distinct categories, ranging from Start-up of the Year to Innovation and Technology awards. The programme aims to shine a spotlight on the hard work and dedication that drives Newport’s local economy, organisers said.

Reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and local growth, all categories are completely free to enter.

The Newport Business Awards has launched with the support of Newport City Council, Associated British Ports and UHY Hacker Young.

Dimitri Batrouni, Leader of Newport City Council, said:

“I’m delighted that we are sponsoring the inaugural Newport Business Awards. All Newport businesses, from small community enterprises to those employing hundreds of people, are the lifeblood of the city and we value them all for the contribution they make to the local economy. We have so many fantastic enterprises including independents, high-tech leaders in the field, multinational companies that have chosen Newport as a location for expansion. I’m looking forward to seeing many nominations that will reflect and highlight the extensive, exciting and excellent range of businesses in the city.”

Liz Brookes, Founder of the Newport Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“We’re proud to launch the Newport Business Awards, celebrating the incredible drive, talent and innovation thriving across Newport. From cutting-edge tech firms to high-growth start-ups and established industry leaders, Newport’s business community is dynamic, resilient and forward-thinking. These awards are about more than trophies, they’re about recognising excellence, building connections and inspiring ambition across all sectors. We can’t wait to celebrate with you at awards night.”

The awards are open for entry until January 30 and businesses can enter up to two categories free. The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on March 19 held at Rodney Parade, Newport.

All information relating to the awards can be found on the website.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available. Businesses interested in sponsorship are encouraged to get in touch with the award organisers.