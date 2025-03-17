Inaugural HR in Wales Awards Ceremony Recognises Leading Talent

The HR in Wales Awards has honoured the top HR and people development talent in Wales at its first ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Cardiff.

Launched by Lesley Richards, independent HR consultant and former head of the CIPD in Wales, with support from industry experts Louise Price (Hugh James), Mera Mann (Human Resourcing), and Paul Harris (Skylite Associates), the HR in Wales Awards celebrate the achievements of HR and people development professionals from across Wales.

Nine organisations and five individuals were recognised for their contributions to the people profession, highlighting the crucial role that HR plays in navigating workplace challenges and creating strong teams.

Hosted by Traitors star and mental health advocate Andrew Jenkins, the lunchtime ceremony recognised some of Wales’ top businesses and organisations with the winners including: BBC Cymru Wales, Monmouthshire Building Society, Creditsafe, Eco2 Management Systems Limited, and Mrs Buckét.

Lesley Richards said:

“We are so moved by the enthusiasm from our partners, sponsors, and entrants, all of which have helped make the first HR in Wales awards a reality. With their unwavering dedication, we have built a foundation to not only recognise the outstanding achievements in the HR community but reinforce the importance of people-first initiatives. “We wanted to shine a light on the exceptional people behind impactful policies and workplace initiatives that drive positive change in organisations and create better working conditions in Wales. All of our winners, those highly commended and our finalists are great examples of how HR can transform workplaces, foster innovation, and create a meaningful impact. Congratulations everyone and thank you for support.”

Five individuals were recognised at the awards including Flintshire-based Rachael Tate from the National Fostering Group and James Green from NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership winning in the Excellence in HR Leadership and the Rising Star of the Profession categories. Lisa Hand from Ogi was also recognised as highly commended in the Excellence in HR Leadership category.

A further two individuals were recognised as recipients of two special awards with Matthew Gibbs former CIPD in Wales L&D Network Lead, receiving the first HR in Wales Special Award.

Mark Stevenson, Chief People Officer for South Wales Police, was also honored with the award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to the People Profession’ in recognition of his integral role in the Welsh HR community.

Taking home the accolade for Creativity and Innovation, Monmouthshire Building Society was recognised by the judges for making financial service careers a viable option for individuals who may not have previously considered them.

Cardiff-based broadband provider, Ogi and Swansea’s Mrs Buckét took home accolades for Learning and Development, while Eco2 Management Systems Limited was awarded in the Engagement and Communication category for developing a new communication hub that has improved culture and engagement within the organisation.

Insurance company Atradius was acknowledged in the Wellbeing category along with Vishay Newport, both praised for their efforts in creating supportive and sympathetic workplaces.

Winner of the Excellence in HR Award, Rachael Tate, said:

“This award represents of years of support from HR professionals and people leaders whom I am eternally grateful for. Their mentorship, and belief in my journey have played a pivotal role in shaping my growth. This award is a tribute to their invaluable guidance and generosity.”

Commenting on Mrs Buckét’s win in the Learning and Development category, People and Operations Director, Kate Ablett said:

“I’m incredibly proud of the Mrs Buckét team’s unwavering efforts. Their determination, passion, and dedication have been the driving forces behind our commitment to continuous learning and our goal of changing the public’s perception of the cleaning profession.”

This year’s winners were selected by a judging panel of leading HR professionals, including: Caroline Belasco (Executive Director of People – Beacon Cymru), Tracy Hibbert (Chief People Officer – Bangor University), Neil Lewis (Director of People and Organisational Design – Public Health Wales), James Ellis (Head of HR – Celsa Manufacturing), and the CIPD’s own Director of People and Transformation, Amanda Arrowsmith.

The winners of The HR in Wales Awards are:

Creativity and Innovation WINNER: Monmouthshire Building Society

Monmouthshire Building Society Diversity and Inclusion WINNER: BBC Cymru Wales

BBC Cymru Wales Learning and Development WINNER: Mrs Buckét Highly Commended: Ogi

Mrs Buckét Highly Commended: Ogi Wellbeing WINNER: Atradius Highly Commended: Vishay Newport

Atradius Highly Commended: Vishay Newport Engagement and Communication WINNER: Eco2 Management Systems Limited

Eco2 Management Systems Limited Talent Management WINNER: Creditsafe Highly Commended: Freshwater

Creditsafe Highly Commended: Freshwater Excellence in HR Leadership WINNER: Rachael Tate, National Fostering Group Highly Commended: Lisa Hand, Ogi

Rachael Tate, National Fostering Group Highly Commended: Lisa Hand, Ogi Rising Star of the Profession WINNER: James Green, NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

James Green, NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership HR in Wales Special Award: Matthew Gibbs

Matthew Gibbs Outstanding Contribution to the People Profession: Mark Stevenson

The HR in Wales Awards were sponsored by Human Resourcing, Skylite Associates, Hugh James, Lesley Richards Limited, the CIPD, JGHR Solutions Limited, Working Word, Monmouthshire Building Society, Welsh Government, ACT and ALS.