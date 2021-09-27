Improvement Works to Begin at Cardiff Central

As part of Transport for Wales’ (TfW) Station Improvement Vision, work to deliver improvements to customer facilities at Cardiff Central station will begin this week.

A number of upgrades will aim to enhance the overall customer experience of visitors to Wales’ flagship station.

A multi million-pound collaborative investment to transform the station is planned to be delivered over the next few years. Upgrades to customer facilities will be delivered over the next few months, which will contribute to the ongoing development of Cardiff Central into a more sustainable, accessible, and future-facing station.

At the end of September, work will begin to refresh the station waiting rooms, and customer toilets, refurbish the accessibility toilet and parent and baby changing facilities, improve all station signage, install a new water dispenser in the south concourse of the station to help customers avoid using single-use plastic water bottles, introduce new recycling and waste bins and install new USB sockets in the main concourse area and in Platform 8’s waiting area.

The work is currently scheduled to be completed by the end of December/early January. TfW is encouraging customers to plan in extra time to allow for potential disruption. ​​​​​​​

TfW’s Director of Transport Operations, Alexia Course, said:

“We are continually investing in station improvements across our network and each programme of work offers tangible benefits to our customers. A great deal of planning has taken place to get us to the point of delivery. “I’d like to thank our colleagues and project partners who have been involved in the process and will continue to support the delivery of these important improvements. I would also like to thank our customers and visitors to Cardiff Central for their patience and understanding as we deliver these improvements.”

Cardiff Central Station Manager, Wayne Creswell, added:

“Cardiff Central is by far the busiest station in Wales and is a crucial part of our transport network. We are delighted to see this investment in customer facilities throughout the station and I am confident that staff will support both our customers and contractors on site, to ensure we minimise disruption and continue to deliver a seamless first-class service. We work collaboratively to ensure our stations are safe, accessible and welcoming places for passengers. “Even small changes can make a big impact for our customers, and I’m confident that these enhanced facilities will be welcomed by them. Cardiff Central has an important role to play in the continued development of Cardiff as a destination and a centre for international events, we will see a much larger programme of improvements for the station and surrounding area in coming years. We’re on an exciting journey and I’d like to thank station staff and visitors in advance for their ongoing support as we progress through each phase.” ​​​​​​​

Rail passengers can look forward to a number of transformative future developments in Cardiff Central Station. Further upgrades will take place next year, with the replacement of all digital customer information screens.

Cardiff Central station remain the busiest station in Wales with more than 12.6 million passenger entries and exits over the previous 12 months. (figures released by the ORR in December 2020).