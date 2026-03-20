Improvement Works Progressing Well at Loggerheads Country Park

Improvement works at Loggerheads Country Park are progressing well, with significant upgrades taking place across the site, which include the visitor centre, café building, seating areas and public toilets, building upon the flood mitigation works carried out last winter.

Beginning in August, these improvements aimed to assist with the management of pressures associated with increased visitor numbers and respond to rising visitor expectations at one of the busiest visitor sites managed by Denbighshire County Council.

In 2023, UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting the unique heritage and wellbeing of Ruthin and its surrounding rural communities.

This funding has been awarded exclusively for these successful projects and cannot be directed to other projects.

Along with the building improvement works, solar panels and sustainable drainage planters have been installed on the main building, supporting the park’s commitment to sustainability and helping to future‑proof a site that welcomes nearly 300,000 visitors each year.

Upgrades to the public toilets have now been completed and the facilities are now back open to the public, whilst the newly refurbished spaces feature new imagery from around the country park, creating a fresh and welcoming environment for visitors.

Following the advertisement of the café site and the interview process for potential applicants, we can announce we are working closely with local producer Chilly Cow in respect to them taking on the tenancy of the refurbished café subject to the completion of all lease arrangements.

The works, which are being undertaken by local contractors Park City (St Asaph) and designed by TACP (Wrexham) are expected to be completed by late spring.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Council Leader and Lead member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said:

“It’s encouraging to hear that the improvement works are progressing well at Loggerheads, we have seen an increase in visitor numbers at Loggerheads Country Park in recent years and projects such as these, once completed, will help future proof the park and meet the ever-increasing expectations of visitors. “Whilst the works continue Loggerheads Country Park will remain open to the public throughout the Easter holidays. “These sites are much loved National Landscape areas, and it is important that we continue to maintain and develop sites such as these as their popularity grows to ensure that they can continue to be enjoyed by all who visit.”

Plans for the Loggerheads improvement can be accessed on the Denbighshire County Council website.