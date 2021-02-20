Improvement Work to Start on Strategic Caldicot Link

Monmouthshire County Council has successfully secured funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel and Green Infrastructure programme to start improvement work on Caldicot’s Church Road.

This scheme will started on Monday 15th February and will focus on assisting pedestrian safety, improving crossing points and enhancing the entrance into the nearby castle and country park.

The proposals will address a number of local issues including the management of traffic and parking during school drop-off and pick-up times, reducing traffic speed, widening the pathways to improve the environment for pedestrians, and developing a more attractive thoroughfare by introducing more trees and planting. The project will also develop the link between the town centre and Caldicot Castle and Country Park to benefit residents and visitors.

Work carried out by Alan Griffiths Contractors started on 15th February – the programme will begin at Cross Close, followed by work at the school crossing before attention turns to the castle and countryside park entrance.

Assuming Welsh Government funding is available a second phase of improvement works for Church Road will take place in 2021/22. Plans and artist impressions for both phases are available by selecting: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/caldicot-regen/church-road/?preview=true

These proposals form part of wider regeneration plans to improve the Caldicot area for businesses, residents and visitors. Caldicot was chosen in 2018 as the county’s priority for regeneration, forming part of the wider Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) regeneration plan, and work funded by the Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council will be undertaken this financial year. The council is bidding to secure further grant funding to complete the Church Road scheme in 2021/22.

Councillor Jane Pratt, Monmouthshire’s cabinet member for Infrastructure and Neighbourhood Services said: