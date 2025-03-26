Improved Mumbles Sea Defences Boost Confidence for Business Arrivals

Businesses in Mumbles have welcomed a coastal protection project which is upgrading and refurbishing sea defences.

The scheme, funded by Welsh Government, will reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“It’s great to see new businesses showing confidence in Mumbles as we work towards finishing our sea defences scheme in the near future. The seawall project will protect the community for generations to come and will greatly improve the experience of visiting the prom. “I thank those who have lived and worked close to the prom during the work; their understanding is much appreciated by our staff and contractors. As our works progress, Mumbles, its businesses, organisations and events remain open and accessible by road, on foot and by bike.”

Jamie George is creating a gym with health and fitness facilities such as therapy suites in the former Mumbles RFC clubhouse, in Mumbles Road, close to Southend Gardens.

He plans to open in the coming weeks under the name Movement and is delighted by the warm welcome being given by local people.

He said:

“I’ve been a personal trainer for around a decade, based in Mayals for the past few years, and I’ve become aware that there’s a need for a new health and fitness facility in Mumbles. “When the former rugby club base became available, I jumped at the chance to take it on and keep it as a community-focused space. The nearby sea defences work will improve the prom so there’ll be a lot of people strolling by the gym on a regular basis; I’m really excited about serving the local community.”

Jamie, a 33-year-old father-of-one, grew up in Gorseinon and is a former Loughor RFC player. To help create Movement, he received a Shared Prosperity Fund growth grant from the council.

Matt Bryer has opened his lifestyle and eco-conscious Hiatus shop on the Mumbles Road side of Oyster Wharf.

Manager Lily Ella Westacott said:

“We love promoting an active, outdoor lifestyle, and Mumbles is the perfect place to do that. “The new shop backs on to the seafront and prom; we’re close to the beautiful beaches of Langland and Caswell, attracting all sorts of people who share the passions that we love: fulfilling moments of pause for ourselves and the planet; supporting cultures of surfing, skating and climbing; exploring the planet we love while also looking after it. We only stock sustainable brands that share our values. “With the improvement of the prom almost complete, we think it’ll have a positive impact on the Mumbles business community.”

Hiatus, which offers clothing and accessories from big-name brands such as Patagonia, Carhartt and Vans, was formerly based in Brynymor Road, St Helen’s, where it grew a strong customer base. Matt also previously ran a shop in Newton Road, Mumbles.

Growing Welsh business Sam Smith Travel opened its shop in Newton Road, Mumbles, in January. The staff there have many decades of experience in the travel sector.

Sales and commercial manager Suzanne Cumpston said:

“We’re really excited to have opened in Mumbles and we’ve had a great reception from local people. “We chose Mumbles as our latest branch opening as we’re a great fit for the area, an independent family-owned Welsh business offering everything from weekend breaks to private charter flights, and from luxury cruises to sports holidays. “Mumbles has a big future and, when the new-look prom is fully open, I’m sure local businesses will benefit.”

Sam Smith Travel is a trading name of Ocky White Travel, established around 60 years ago. As well as its Mumbles base, Sam Smith Travel has two other high street outlets in Cowbridge and Pontyclun.