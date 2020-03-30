Important Info for Volunteers Using their Car to Help Fight Coronavirus

NHS Volunteer Responders and others who are volunteering to help their communities during the coronavirus outbreak do not need to contact their insurer to update their documents or extend their cover, the ABI have said. The reminder comes as over half a million people have signed up to be NHS Volunteer Responders.

If you are using your own car for voluntary purposes to transport medicines or groceries to support others who are impacted by Covid-19, your cover will not be affected. You do not need to contact your insurer to update your documents or extend your cover. This applies to all categories of NHS Volunteer Responders, including transporting patients, equipment, or other essential supplies.

Commenting Laurenz Gerger, Motor Insurance Policy Adviser at the ABI, said:

“Motor insurers understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for British families. Insurers are doing the right thing to support those who are volunteering to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers who are giving up their time to help can rest assured that they do not need waste time on the phone to let their car insurer know that they are using their car to do volunteer work.”

Last week, motor insurers pledged to provide enhanced customer help during the coronavirus outbreak and committed to support those who use their cars to help their communities.