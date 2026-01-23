Immersed Festival Careers and Networking Fair Returns to Cardiff

The University of South Wales is bringing the third annual Creative Industries Careers and Networking Fair back to Cardiff in March as part of Immersed Festival.

Taking place on Thursday 5 March at USW’s Cardiff Campus, the fair will connect emerging talent with leading organisations shaping the future of Wales’ creative industries.

More than 40 exhibitors from musical film, TV, theatre, live events, digital media, education, and the wider creative economy will be at the event, which is supported by the Welsh Government’s Creative Wales programme, UK Music, Music Declares Emergency and Cardiff Music City.

Visitors can meet employers, funders, venues, broadcasters, and support organisations offering pathways into employment, freelancing, education, mentoring, and professional development.

The fair features exhibitor engagement, industry-led workshops, panel discussions, and roundtable sessions, giving attendees insight into real-world creative careers and the skills needed to succeed.

Dr Oliver Morris, Director of Education at UK Music, said:

“We are excited to be involved in this fantastic event. It’s so important to nurture opportunities for discussion on the issues impacting music and the wider creative industries, as well as provide the space for those building their careers to network and engage.”

Lucy Squire, Head of Music and Drama at USW, added:

“We created Immersed to open doors for the next generation of Welsh creative talent, providing a platform where young people can explore, connect, and shape the future of our vibrant creative industries.”

Lewis Jamieson, Director of Music Declares Emergency, said:

“Since our first collaboration in 2022, Music Declares Emergency has been proud to be a partner of Immersed. We have seen the event grow every year, highlighting the immense creativity of the USW students and the cultural power of Wales as an agent for positive change.”

Workshops will start at 10am, with the main fair starting at 1pm and concluding with the Immersed Mixer – a live music showcase of Cardiff’s emerging artists and local favourites, held at the Student’s Union Bar from 4pm.

Limited exhibitor space is still available, including a complementary pre-fair networking brunch. To book a space, contact glesni.ayres@southwales.ac.uk.

Entry to the fair is free. To register and access the full itinerary, visit the Careers Fair Eventbrite page.