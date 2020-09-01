I’m A Celebrity to be Filmed at Historic North Wales Castle

ITV has announced that the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

With views of the beautiful Welsh countryside, Gwrych Castle is nestled in a tree lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. The atmospheric ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle this Autumn. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake grueling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said

“I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”

Lord Elis-Thomas, The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism said

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome such a large production to Wales, offering a chance to showcase a spectacular part of our country to significant audiences across the UK. We’re looking forward to working with the team on this production and hope to use this opportunity to show some of what North Wales has to offer.”

Andrew White, Director Wales, National Lottery Heritage Fund said:

“We have been delighted to support Gwrych Castle and it is great to hear it will be having its moment in the limelight. The series will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the beauty of north Wales as well as show how a historic building can engage a modern audience in innovative ways. We hope it will help to boost support for the castle in the long term.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: