IIC Supports Coaches’ Voice Growth and Grassroots Football Education in Wales

Innovation Investment Capital Limited Partnership (IIC) has announced an investment in Coaches’ Voice, the fast‑growing football education and digital coaching platform.

Backed by the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), the IIC fund’s investment comes at a time of growing profile and momentum for the women’s game in Wales, building on increased national attention generated by Rhian Wilkinson’s Cymru side during their recent qualifying campaign towards football’s biggest global stage.

Working with coaches, clubs, leagues and governing bodies across the global game, Coaches’ Voice delivers expert‑led insight, digital learning tools and specialist education to help coaches develop, adapt and succeed at every level of football, from grassroots pitches to the international stage.

Co‑founded by David Sciama and Peter Kenyon, Coaches’ Voice supports more than 4,000 football organisations worldwide, delivering more than one million learning hours each year. The business is increasingly focused on widening access to coaching education and strengthening football at the community level, with Wales central to its future growth.

Coaches’ Voice’s CEO, David Sciama, said:

“As the world enjoys a summer of football, this investment allows us to expand our presence in South East Wales and support the grassroots coaches who underpin the game. Visibility at the top level always inspires participation, and with great coaching available, that is what sustains the interest in communities across Wales.”

A key driver of Coaches’ Voice’s impact in Wales is its partnership with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) through Coach Cymru, which provides ongoing CPD support for FAW-qualified coaches.

Sciama added:

“With 4,500 coaches already active in Wales, we expect this figure to grow significantly over the next 18 months. It is through our close relationship with FAW that gives Coaches’ Voice a meaningful and growing role in the continued development of Welsh football.”

Rob Franklin, FAW’s Head of Coach Education, said:

“Supporting coaches is essential to sustaining growth at every level. Through our work with Coaches’ Voice via Coach Cymru, we’re expanding access to high-quality, digital coaching content that supports learning anytime, anywhere. “This allows us to connect coaches across Wales with the latest insights, techniques and best practice from the global game. By using accessible, modern learning tools, we’re helping to raise standards, strengthen the coaching pathway and ultimately support the development of coaches and players across the country.”

CCR, a regional development agency for South East Wales, plays a central role in delivering this vision. Kellie Beirne, CCR’s Chief Executive, said:

“There is now a real opportunity to capture national attention and support greater coach participation across every level of the game. Football has the unique power of connecting communities and Coaches’ Voice is helping ensure that coaches across South East Wales have access to the best learning and support they need to nurture that enthusiasm. “This investment is about creating lasting value, strengthening communities and helping this and future generations benefit from better coaching, stronger support and wider access to football education.”

Lynda Stoelker, Capricorn Fund Managers’ COO and Chair of the IIC Investment Committee, added:

“Coaches’ Voice is a strong fit with IIC’s investment philosophy of backing innovative, high-growth businesses that have the potential to create lasting impact in the Cardiff Capital Region.”

Rob Asplin, PwC Partner, said:

“Coaches’ Voice stood out as an investment opportunity because of its blend of premium content, digital capability, commercial relevance and international market potential, alongside a clear commitment to growing its regional presence.”

DSW Corporate Finance provided transaction services on the deal.

Koo Aseeley, Partner at DSW Corporate Finance, said: