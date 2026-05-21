IE Hub Announces Partnership with Shawbrook to Expand Financial Support Options

Income and expenditure tool IE Hub has announced a new partnership with specialist lender Shawbrook.

The partnership sees IE Hub working across Shawbrook’s family of brands, including The Mortgage Lender, Bluestone Mortgages and JBR Capital, broadening IE Hub’s reach across the specialist finance market.

IE Hub enables customers to complete a single, secure digital financial assessment and share it with multiple creditors simultaneously, removing the need to repeat the same information to each lender separately.

The platform also helps customers identify opportunities to maximise their disposable income, providing a more complete picture of their financial position.

Gareth Llewelyn, Commercial Director at IE Hub, said:

“We are really pleased to welcome Shawbrook’s brands to our network. Shawbrook is a highly regarded name in specialist lending and their adoption of IE Hub across multiple brands is a strong endorsement of what we have built. “As we continue to grow, expanding across different financial product types is central to broadening our reach and impact. This partnership is a significant step in that journey.”

Leighton Grew, Collections Director at Shawbrook, added: