Identifying Net Zero Leaders from Across the Region

The North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council are hosting the free Net Zero 2021 Conference, a virtual event that brings together key businesses from across North Wales, major not for profit organisations and leading educational institutions; in the aim to help businesses not only improve their carbon footprint, but also to improve general business performance. Amongst some of the contributors announced are Airbus, Bangor University, Chamber of Commerce, Iceland, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, FSB, NatWest, UK Government, Siemens and Tata Steel.

We spoke to Ashley Rogers, Commercial Director for the North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council, who says that “Net Zero 2021 is an event that is designed around flexibility for our attendees, so delegates can join for just sections of the day, depending on their sector of interest”.