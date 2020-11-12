Iconic Reservoir Site Set for Formal Planning Application

Plans to bring one of the capital's best-loved landmarks back to life have been formally submitted for planning permission, Welsh Water has revealed.

The not-for-profit water company, which bought the 999-year lease for the Victorian-era site in 2016, is proposing to create a visitor hub on the site, along with an array of leisure facilities.

It comes after the company carried out a pre-planning application consultation with local residents, which saw nearly 2,000 responses with an approval rating for the proposals of more than 85%, while only 5% objected to the plans.

It also revealed it had introduced changes to the design of the visitor centre to improve its green credentials and reduce its carbon footprint.

Welsh Water has spent much of the last four years carrying out restorative works at the site, and began refilling Llanishen Reservoir last year.

It carried out a pre-planning application in August, which saw more than 1,800 responses from local residents and partner organisations, with 86% approving the plans.

Feedback from the consultation has resulted in changes to the design of the building to bolster its green credentials – including the installation of photovoltaic (solar) panels, the use of ‘green gas' and provision for more electric car charging points

The visitor hub will also use green gas generated from our core operations of treating sewage. Welsh Water has made significant investment in Wales’ first operational “gas to grid” facility. This generates enough renewable gas to heat around 3,500 domestic properties and makes the company a net producer of renewable gas.

Welsh Water's plans would bring back sailing to the reservoir, along with an array of watersports including windsurfing, stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing, kayaking, and electric picnic boats,

At the northern end of the site, the company will create a visitor hub with spectacular views across both reservoirs. The two-storey building will feature changing rooms, showers and toilets for watersports, as well as meeting and training rooms for local community use, and a café with views across the reservoirs.

It would also turn the site into an education hub – creating a Learning Zone with Welsh roundhouse, ranger-led education activities, and work experience opportunities.

The reservoirs have two designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) for waxcap fungi and overwintering birds, and the company has included a number of ecological proposals – including creating a Winter Conservation Zone with floating islands on Lisvane reservoir to protect birds, bird hides on the embankment, and a Conservation Zone in Gwern-y-Bendy Woods

Pete Perry, Welsh Water Chief Executive, said:

“The submission of formal plans for our plans for Lisvane and Llanishen is a major milestone in our efforts to bring this cherished community asset back to its former glory. “The response to our pre-planning application was an amazing endorsement of the importance of these reservoirs to the wider area, and we're heartened that people have responded so positively to the proposal we have set out so far. As a not-for-profit company, we are owned on behalf of our customers – and we want to create a sustainable hub that everyone can enjoy. “We would encourage everyone with an interest in the future of the site to respond to the planning consultation – and to get in touch with us to register as a Friends of Lisvane and Llanishen, so they can help with conservation management activities to protect and enhance the unique ecology of the site.”

You can find more information about our plans on our website here: https://corporate.dwrcymru.com/en/community/explore-our-sites/lisvane-and-llanishen