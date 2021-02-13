ICE Wales Cymru Welcomes New Chair

Ken Evans, Highways and Civils Operation Director for Centregreat/ERH has this month been inaugurated as the ICE Wales Cymru Chair 2021/22

Ken's overarching theme this year will be Making Connections with the Welsh Infrastructure. Emphasis will be given to the improvement of the condition of the local Welsh road network, climate change effects and the impact linked with flooding in the local communities and the broadband and digital infrastructure in Wales.

Ken Evans said

“This year is going to be a very important year in terms of kick starting the Welsh economy, industry recovery and ongoing member support resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

As a qualified Mental Health first-aider, Ken also wants to raise the profile of mental health in the industry. Many ICE members are working alone at home, dealing with family issues and are under pressure to deliver schemes with little resource or support available. As such he will be exploring the possibility of introducing an ICE Wales Cymru Campaign to help support members who either have lost their jobs or who are facing uncertainty about their futures in the coming year.

Keith Jones, Director ICE Wales Cymru said:

“We welcome Ken into his new position at ICE Wales Cymru. A long- standing member of the Institution, Ken has a clear vision to assist members and civil engineering throughout Wales as we work to come out of this Pandemic. We look forward to working alongside him”.

As an ICE Mentor, Ken also wants to encourage young people, and people who have had a forced career change recently due to Covid-19, to consider Civil Engineering as an employment option at every entry level into the industry.

Further details of ICE Wales Cymru can be found at https://www.ice.org.uk/about-ice/near-you/uk/wales