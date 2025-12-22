Ice Manufacturer Secures 35,000 sq ft at Deeside Industrial Park

Knightsbridge House Estates has completed the successful letting of approximately 35,000 sq ft of vacant industrial space at Deeside Industrial Park to Whole Ice Ltd, a major European ice manufacturer supplying leading retailers including Iceland Foods, Tesco, SPAR and Marks & Spencer.

The letting follows Knightsbridge House Estates’ recent acquisition of the industrial unit and was completed within weeks of purchase. Whole Ice has signed a new 10-year lease, without break, following the successful completion of a comprehensive programme of landlord works to bring the space back to market.

Whole Ice forms part of a wider international group headquartered in Spain, understood to be one of the largest ice producers in Europe. The Deeside facility will support the company’s continued growth in the UK market, with the tenant now progressing with a significant multi-million fit-out.

The property is located within the 2,000-acre Deeside Industrial Park, one of North Wales’ most established industrial locations, neighbouring Iceland Foods’ headquarters and opposite Mercedes-Benz AG. Key attractions for Whole Ice included the high-bay warehouse to the rear of the unit, alongside substantial power capacity and water infrastructure – both critical components for large-scale ice production.

As part of its investment strategy, Knightsbridge House Estates has undertaken extensive works to split the original large unit into two self-contained units. The front unit is currently undergoing refurbishment and is already under offer to a major occupier, with a further announcement expected shortly.

Maria Cabrera, Chief Executive of Knightsbridge House Estates Limited, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have secured Whole Ice on a new 10-year lease following the successful completion of our works. The team delivered the refurbishment in record time, allowing Whole Ice to move swiftly into its own substantial fit-out programme. This letting demonstrates our ability to acquire underutilised industrial assets, invest decisively and work closely with occupiers to create high-quality, long-term solutions.”

Knightsbridge House Estates specialises in acquiring large, vacant industrial estates, refurbishing them and bringing them back to market to meet occupier demand. The business forms part of the Bearmont Group, led by Rob Lloyd.

Rupert Chadwick-Dunbar, Chartered Surveyor at Legat Owen, said:

“Legat Owen advised Knightsbridge House in the acquisition of the asset earlier in the year. Following a comprehensive refurbishment and split works, Legat Owen has secured Whole Ice as tenant for the rear unit at a new headline rent for the estate demonstrating Deeside as a key logistic and manufacturing hub in North Wales.”

Refurbishment works at Deeside were delivered in partnership with Bearmont Construction and D. Griffiths Construction. The transaction was brokered by letting agents Legat Owen, with legal advice provided by Square One Law, Leeds. Architectural input was provided by Dewis Architecture. Senior debt funding was supplied by Reward Finance Group, with a secondary facility from PMJ Capital.

Whole Ice will occupy part of the 97,984 sq ft site, with the remaining space now under offer and landlords' works continuing.