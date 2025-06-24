Ice Cream Producer Secures Food Safety Certification with HELIX Programme Support

A Carmarthenshire-based ice cream and frozen dessert company has secured globally recognised food safety certification following technical support delivered through the Welsh Government’s HELIX Programme, previously named Project HELIX.

Mario’s Ice Cream, which was named food producer of the year at the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024, has successfully secured BRCGS Start intermediate level certification. This food safety certification, which is designed for small to medium-sized businesses, will enable the company to target a greater range of customers who require the standard.

Having expanded into a second factory unit in 2023, Mario’s decided to begin the process of securing BRCGS Start intermediate level certification to drive further business growth. They approached ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University in early 2024 for technical assistance through the Welsh Government funded HELIX Programme.

ZERO2FIVE initially conducted a gap analysis of Mario’s food safety management systems to identify the processes and paperwork that needed to be put in place to comply with BRCGS Start. An action plan was then put in place to mentor the Mario’s team to implement the required changes.

ZERO2FIVE supported Mario’s to update a range of procedures, including traceability and recalls, site security risk assessments, new product development and good manufacturing practices. As part of the support, ZERO2FIVE also delivered a bespoke food safety culture workshop and mentoring on how to develop a food safety culture plan.

Mario’s successfully passed their BRCGS Start Intermediate audit in February 2025 and as a result of the support, they have safeguarded 18 jobs within the company.

Riccardo Dallavalle, Director of Operations, Mario’s Ice Cream, said:

“The support from ZERO2FIVE has been vital in enabling Mario’s to secure BRCGS Start certification and as a result drive further business growth. We hope to take the next step to the full BRCGS Global Standard in the next few years and with the solid foundations from BRCGS Start intermediate level in place, we are well on our way.”

Professor David Lloyd, Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said:

“Third party food safety certification like BRCGS and SALSA is a requirement for manufacturers to win new business with many national retailers, wholesalers and foodservice companies. If your company is looking to secure one of these standards then please get in touch with us at ZERO2FIVE to discuss the Welsh Government funded support that may be available.”

The HELIX Programme is delivered by four organisations across Wales and provides a range of funded technical and innovation support to Welsh food and drink companies.

To find out more about the funded support available from ZERO2FIVE through the HELIX Programme, visit: www.zero2five.org.uk