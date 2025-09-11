Ice Cream Company Scoops Top Honour at Great Taste Awards

Mario’s Luxury Dairy Ice Cream has been awarded the Great Taste Golden Fork from Wales 2025 for its Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet, one of the highest accolades in the world of fine food.

The award was announced at the Great Taste Golden Forks ceremony.

Praised for its vibrant fruit profile and velvety texture, the winning sorbet was selected from over 14,000 entries submitted to the Great Taste Awards, the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Judged by a panel of more than 500 experts, including chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers, the sorbet first earned a coveted three-star rating before being named the top product from Wales. With its bold blend of rich fruit flavours, Mario’s Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet offers a refreshing twist on classic sorbet.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards are widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the speciality food and drink sector. This year, Mario's Luxury Dairy Ice Cream received multiple accolades – three-star for their Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet, as well as a 3-star for their Clotted Cream Ice Cream, two-star for their Clotted Cream Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream and a two-star for their Olive Oil, Honey and Rock Salt Ice Cream.

Founded by Mario Dallavalle, a third-generation ice cream maker, Mario’s Luxury Dairy Ice Cream combines Italian heritage with the finest Welsh ingredients. With over 40 years of experience, the family-run business is renowned for producing premium ice creams, sorbets, and desserts using milk from an award-winning Carmarthenshire dairy and Welsh double cream.

Based at Cross Hands Food Park, the company supplies a wide range of clients from five-star hotels and restaurants to major supermarkets and independent retailers. Their product range includes over 40 flavours, including dairy-free and vegan options, all crafted with a commitment to quality and innovation.

Mario Dallavalle said:

“We’re thrilled to receive the Golden Fork from Wales. Our Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet is a flavour we’re incredibly proud of – it's bold, refreshing and made with real care. This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team, and to the outstanding local ingredients we’re privileged to have. “We’re also incredibly proud that our Clotted Cream Ice Cream earned a 3-star rating, and our Clotted Cream Raspberry Ripple and Olive Oil, Honey and Rock Salt Ice Creams received 2-stars. These awards reflect the breadth of our range and our commitment to creating exceptional frozen desserts. To be recognised across multiple products is truly an honour.”

Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs said:

“This award is a shining example of the excellence and creativity that define Welsh food and drink. Mario’s Luxury Dairy Ice Cream has shown how tradition and innovation can come together to create something truly exceptional. I congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition. “It’s also inspiring to see so many Welsh producers celebrated this year – proof of the passion and resilience driving our sector forward.”

Mario’s win comes as part of a record-breaking year for Welsh producers at the Great Taste Awards. In total, 146 products from Wales were recognised, including 8 products awarded the prestigious three-star rating, 40 products receiving two-star, and 98 products receiving one-star.

View the full list of this year’s Great Taste Award winners at www.greattasteawards.co.uk