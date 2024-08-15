ICC Wales to Host Leading International Medical Congress in 2025

The Royal College of Psychiatrists has confirmed that its annual flagship event, RCPsych International Congress, will take place at ICC Wales in Newport.

The College is the professional medical body for psychiatrists and focuses on setting and raising standards of psychiatry in the United Kingdom.

This prestigious four-day Congress in June 2025 will attract over 2,000 delegates and will focus on sharing examples of best practice and the latest findings in mental health.

The programme will include keynote presentations from world-renowned international speakers, opinion leaders and those with lived experience, 60 sessions across five concurrent streams, an exhibition with 50 exhibitors and hundreds of poster sessions on digital displays.

Wellbeing is an important part of the Congress and delegates will have the opportunity to attend wellbeing sessions, cultural fringe activity including music, drama, art, literature, and dance, and get in touch with nature as they explore ICC Wales’s woodland walks through ancient forests.

Professor Subodh Dave, Dean of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said:

“I’m looking forward to another successful Congress next year where delegates can learn from sharing best practice from leading practitioners and the latest research into mental health. But the best learning comes from doing, so I’m particularly pleased that delegates will also have the opportunity to take time out and attend to their own mental health via a range of extra wellbeing and cultural sessions.”

Danielle Bounds, Sales Director, ICC Wales, said:

“This is fantastic news for Wales, and we are very proud that the Royal College of Psychiatrists have selected ICC Wales for their International Congress. A key priority for us is the wellbeing of our delegates and we will be working closely with the College to expand their wellbeing programme so that they can take advantage of our venue that is flooded with natural daylight, our rehydration stations, Living Lounge, and our stunning location within the Welsh woodland where they can explore our walking trails and ponder pods.”

The announcement is another major boost for ICC Wales which has recently staged the Royal College of Nursing Annual Congress attended by almost 3,000 delegates. The award-winning venue will also host the Royal College of General Practitioners in 2025 as it continues to develop strong relations with the key medical associations sector.