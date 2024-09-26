ICC Wales Projected to Generate Almost £76m in Local Economic Benefit

ICC Wales says it expects to generate more than £75.8 million in local economic benefit.

The Newport events venue said its pipeline for 2025 events alone was expected to contribute more than £39 million. The lineup of conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale events which are booked from now until as far ahead as 2028 span a range of sectors including technology, healthcare, education and renewable energy.

Events confirmed for the venue include Les Mills UK Experience Event for 2024, the Royal College of General Practitioners Annual Conference and Exhibition 2025, and the Worldchefs Congress and Expo in 2026.

A growing number of repeat business wins returning to stage conferences at ICC Wales include the Association of Corporate Treasurers and the Independent Schools Bursars’ Association.

In addition to the immediate economic impact of the events, which are expected to draw more than 100,000 delegates from across the world to Newport, ICC Wales said they would also contribute to the long-term growth of the region through repeat visits, future events and ongoing relationships between event organisers and the local community.

Ian Edwards, CEO of ICC Wales, said: