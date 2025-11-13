ICC Wales Makes Key New Board Appointments

International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) has appointed a new Co-Chair and a new Director to its Board as it seeks to expand its profile in the international business events sector.

Mark Rhydderch-Roberts steps up from the position of Board Director to Co-Chair and Alan Wilkins becomes a new Board Director.

Mr Rhydderch-Roberts, who spent 27 years as an Investment Banker, holding senior roles with a number of leading global investment banks, is also the Chair of Glamorgan County Cricket Club and led the recent successful sale of 50% of the Club's holding in the Welsh Fire Hundred franchise to international investors.

A former rugby player for leading clubs including Bath and Pontypridd, Mr Rhydderch-Roberts was recently reappointed to the Welsh Industrial Development Agency Board and served on the Development Bank of Wales Task and Finish Group.

He will assume the position of Co-Chair at ICC Wales alongside existing Chair Christopher Munday who remains in post.

Mr Rhydderch-Roberts said:

“I was honoured to be appointed to the ICC Wales Board prior to the opening of this exceptional venue in 2017 and I am delighted to step up my involvement as Co-Chair. These are exciting times for ICC Wales as the venue continues to establish its reputation as a world-class venue for staging the largest national and international business events, and I look forward to playing an even greater part in developing future business and growth.”

Mr Wilkins is another appointment with strong Welsh cricket connections as a former Glamorgan seam bowler and the Club’s current President. Following retirement through injury, he has enjoyed an illustrious career as an international sports broadcaster, starting in cricket but going on to commentate and present on rugby, football, golf, tennis, motorsport and the Olympics for channels including BBC, ITV, Eurosport, ESPN and Fox Sports.

The inaugural golf club captain at the Celtic Manor Resort where ICC Wales is located, Mr Wilkins brings a wealth of local and international contacts to his new role.

He said:

“I am delighted to join the ICC Wales Board and look forward to working with the other board members to help the venue realise its ambitious business goals. As a proud Welshman, I know what an asset we have in this exceptional convention centre which attracts prestigious events and visitors from all over the world to Wales, bringing huge benefits to the Welsh economy.”

Welcoming the appointments, Julie Hammond, Group CEO of ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection, said:

“Mark and Alan bring a wealth of business expertise and experience and I am sure they will excel in their new roles and be a real asset to ICC Wales as we expand our presence in the global business events market.”